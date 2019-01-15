Indiana governor proposes increased security for elections

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is one of about a dozen states without a paper ballot backup for every machine...but that could all change soon.
Governor Eric Holcomb has included a $10 million request to improve election security as part of his budget proposal.
Most of that money would be used to install paper back-ups to digital voting machines.
A move being called crucial by advocates nationwide.
The goal is to have every touch screen upgraded by 2024.
