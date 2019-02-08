Clear
Indiana governor lowers flags to honor John Dingell

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says flags flown across the state should be at half-staff until sunset Saturday in honor of the late John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Dingell died Thursday in suburban Detroit at age 92. The Michigan Democrat served 59 years as a member of the U.S. House.

Dingell died Thursday in suburban Detroit at age 92. The Michigan Democrat served 59 years as a member of the U.S. House.

The seat is now held by his wife, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell.

