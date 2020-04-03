Clear

Indiana governor extends virus stay-home order 2 weeks

Indiana’s stay-at-home order was extended Friday for two more weeks as the state’s number of coronavirus-related topped 100 with the anticipated illness peak still weeks away.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 3:11 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s stay-at-home order was extended Friday for two more weeks as the state’s number of coronavirus-related topped 100 with the anticipated illness peak still weeks away.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the extension for the order that first took effect March 25 and was set to expire Tuesday.

Holcomb has repeatedly urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their home and to remain at least six feet from those they don’t live with to help stem the virus spread.

The deaths of 24 more people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were reported Friday by state health officials.

The new deaths increased Indiana’s statewide deaths to 102, while another 408 confirmed cases of the virus boosted the statewide total to 3,437, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’S PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW.

Twenty-four more people have died in Indiana from coronavirus-related illnesses, boosting the state’s virus death toll past 100 while its confirmed cases topped 3,400, state health officials said Friday.

The new deaths increased Indiana’s statewide deaths to 102 for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while another 408 confirmed cases of the virus boosted the state’s total to 3,437, following corrections to the previous day’s total, the Indiana State Department of Healt h said.

The department has said that the additional deaths it reports each day occurred over multiple days. Those deaths are reported once there is a confirmed positive test for COVID-19 in each case.

Marion County, the home of Indianapolis, had 126 of the 408 new coronavirus cases reported Friday. Indianapolis and the seven counties surrounding it account for 44% of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths and more than 60% of its confirmed cases. Marion County alone has had 33 COVID-19 deaths, or 32% of Indiana’s total, and 1,429 confirmed cases that account for 42% of the state’s total.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Nice and warm!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Area farmers prepare for spring planting

Image

RHIC adapts to help with the COVID-19

Image

Get unemployment questions answered online

Image

Foreign exchange families feeling the impact of the pandemic

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 67

Image

Coaching Through Social Distance

Image

Overnight : Becoming cloudy and not as cold. Little/no breeze. . Low: 45°

Image

Severe Weather Myths

Image

Martin County Community Foundation activates Emergency Relief fund

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus