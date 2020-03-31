Indiana governor extends restaurant and bar service restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is extending an executive order that restricts services at restaurants and bars throughout the state.

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Holcomb signed Executive order 20-14 which requires bars, nightclubs, and restaurants to stay closed to dine-in patrons until April 6 at 11:59 p.m. They may continue to provide take-out and delivery services.

The order went into effect earlier this month, leaving some local establishments uncertain of whether or not they would be able to continue to operate.

A statement from the Governor's Office says Governor Holcomb expects bars, nightclubs and restaurants to comply with the directive for the safety of Hoosiers in their communities without the need to call for enforcement measures.

However, the state and local boards of health and the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) have been directed by the Governor to take all available administrative and enforcement actions against establishments that continue to offer in-house dining services, in violation of the governor’s order.