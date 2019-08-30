INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he’s “disgusted” by inappropriate text messages that a top official from the state’s child welfare agency sent to a college intern before he abruptly resigned in July.
Holcomb commented on Todd Meyer’s resignation from the state Department of Child Services after The Indianapolis Star published a story Thursday about dozens of personal texts he had sent to the female intern, sometimes late at night and on weekends.
Among other things, he texted that he wanted to “hang out” with her.
The Star reports that Meyer resigned July 16 as the agency’s No. 2 official, one day after the intern reported his behavior to human resources.
Holcomb and DCS Director Terry Stigdon declined the newspaper’s interview requests. However, Holcomb said Thursday that he was “disgusted” after reading about the texts.
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com
Related Content
- Indiana governor ‘disgusted’ by texts official sent intern
- Widow disgusted by Indiana immigration ad featuring husband
- Indiana courts embrace texting defendants about hearings
- Indiana House OKs limits on gambling officials’ access to governor
- Design approved for Indiana University international center
- After 4 years, Indiana embraces text-to-911 in emergencies
- It's International Bacon Day!
- Indiana governor calling special legislative session
- Governor signs Indiana workforce development bills
- Indiana lawmakers question governor's tolling decisions