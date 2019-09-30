Clear

Indiana governor concludes China trip during trade war

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he had a productive trip to China amid that country’s trade war with the United States.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he had a productive trip to China amid that country’s trade war with the United States.

Holcomb concluded a week of meetings with Chinese government and business leaders on Monday with sessions in Shanghai. Holcomb said in a statement he’s optimistic about future business investments between Indiana and China. The governor says this was “the perfect time” to broaden business, cultural and academic relationships.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on Chinese imports in a bid to win concessions from China, which has responded with tit-for-tat tariffs. The dispute between the world’s two largest economies has darkened the global economic outlook.

Holcomb continues his overseas trip to India, where he travels until Saturday. He visited Japan and South Korea for a week in early September.

