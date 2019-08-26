BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Indiana toddler has died after she was mistakenly left in a car when her family returned home from church.
The Hendricks County sheriff’s office says a criminal case from the “tragic loss” is unlikely.
The sheriff’s office says the 21-month-old girl died Sunday near Brownsburg, northwest of Indianapolis. Her parents and four siblings took naps after church. Family members believed someone had removed the girl from a car seat and brought her into the house.
The high temperature was in the low 80s. Efforts to revive the girl after two hours were unsuccessful.
Related Content
- Indiana girl dies after being left in car after church
- Sheriff: Indiana toddler dies after left in car for hours
- 3-year-old Indiana girl dies in hot car after trip to church
- Slow left-lane drivers unwelcome in Indiana
- Indiana girl dies after accidental shooting by brother, 3
- Prosecutors: Divorcing Indiana couple left dog to starve
- 4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car
- 1-year-old Indiana girl dies in fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
- Police investigating profane banners found outside of Indiana church
- Western Indiana church looks to collect guns, melt them down
Scroll for more content...