Indiana fugitive on the run for years busted by US Marshal Service in Utah

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana man who federal officials say had been on the run for years has been busted in Utah.

The U.S. Marshal service arrested Jody Russell Trapp in Orem, Utah.

The FBI charged Trapp with money laundering and wire fraud in Indiana back in 2012. Before he entered a guilty plea, the FBI said he had taken off.

Trapp was arrested on Tuesday.

The US Marshal Service took on the search in 2016.

The FBI said Trapp was living in Utah and took the name 'Abram Hochstelter' and worked as an electrician.

He was also the co-founder of an app called Treasure Finders. Users of the app knew him as 'Admiral Abram the Pirate.' He would often dress as a pirate for in-person treasure hunts.

Trapp will be returned to Indiana to stand trial for his original crimes.

"This investigation across several states and several years represents the dogged determination of men and women who are dedicated to the pursuit of justice," said U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana Joseph McClain. "I want to especially thank our FBI partners, too, for their continued assistance in the investigation."