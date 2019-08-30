Indiana farmers now have access to low-interest loans after rainy planting season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana farmers can now get financial help after a difficult planting season.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced farmers in each one of Indiana's 92 counties will be eligible for help.

Holcomb sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture back in July.

He requested the assistance after Indiana saw excessive rain and flooding during the planting season.

The request was approved with a natural disaster declaration.

This means farmers can apply for low-interest emergency loans.

Farmers will have to work through the farm service agency.

To learn more about getting help, click here.