INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana farmers can now get financial help after a difficult planting season.
Governor Eric Holcomb announced farmers in each one of Indiana's 92 counties will be eligible for help.
Holcomb sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture back in July.
He requested the assistance after Indiana saw excessive rain and flooding during the planting season.
The request was approved with a natural disaster declaration.
This means farmers can apply for low-interest emergency loans.
Farmers will have to work through the farm service agency.
To learn more about getting help, click here.
Related Content
- Indiana farmers now have access to low-interest loans after rainy planting season
- Farmers say late season snow could delay planting season
- Area Farmers Still Struggling After Difficult Planting Season
- Rains leave many Indiana farmers well behind in planting
- Illinois farmers concerned weather could delay planting
- April Rainfall Delays Planting for Some Farmers
- Indiana Senate panel backs easier ballot access for parties
- Indiana House OKs limits on gambling officials’ access to governor
- Indiana leaders request crop disaster designation after wetter than normal planting season
- Report: Indiana ranks low for economic status of women
Scroll for more content...