Indiana falling short on 2 workforce development goals

Records show that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration is falling short on two of five goals he set at the beginning of the year to improve adult education and workforce skills.

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Records show that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration is falling short on two of five goals he set at the beginning of the year to improve adult education and workforce skills.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Holcomb said he's not disappointed by the situation because the state had "set high goals."

The Governor's Workforce Cabinet says about 15,000 adults who began college but never finished had re-enrolled through September, which is short of the governor's goal of getting 25,000 residents to re-enroll.

State records also show that about 26,400 residents as of Nov. 29 had enrolled in adult basic education programs as they were pursuing a high school diploma or equivalency certificate. That's short of the governor's goal of 30,000.

Holcomb says the other three goals are nearing fulfillment.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

