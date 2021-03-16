Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 45 and older

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has expanded yet again in the State of Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced on Tuesday that Hoosiers age 45 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. This expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to over 415,000 additional Hoosiers.

State health officials have said the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine along with additional shipments of specifically the Pfizer vaccine has contributed to more frequent expansion of vaccine eligibility.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, you can visit ourshot.in.gov or you can call 2-1-1. There are over 400 clinics around the state you can visit.

Thrive West Central here locally also encourages you to contact the local Area Agency on Aging. They can give you more personalized assistance here in the Wabash Valley. That number is 812-917-3145.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will host his weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday. Be sure to tune in to WTHI at 2:30 EST to find out more on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and hear an update on how the state is doing as we progress with vaccine efforts.