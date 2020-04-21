Indiana education leaders address remote learning concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana education leaders are working to address several concerns about school during this pandemic.

On Tuesday, State School Superintendent Jennifer McCormick spent time answering media questions.

She covered several topics including access for remote learning and learning gaps.

Some schools are using E-Learning with devices and the internet. Others are relying on paper and pencil and paper or a hybrid of both.

McCormick says access to devices and the internet has been a challenge for some families.

Officials are looking at funding and partnerships to help, but connectivity is bigger than a school issue.

"This should send a message to states all across the nation. That infrastructure is just as important as I-69 being paved, or bridges being taken care of. It is the way of life and needs to make sure all people, all citizens in the State of Indiana have access to the internet," McCormick said.

She says professional development, leadership, and buy-in from teachers, students, and the community are key factors in quality remote learning.

The state is also trying to help educators resources in developing remote learning materials.