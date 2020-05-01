Clear

Indiana easing many coronavirus business restrictions

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday a relaxing of business restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus spread for much of the state, allowing more manufacturers, retailers and shopping malls to open their doors, starting Monday, under health and social distancing guidelines.

Posted: May 1, 2020 6:04 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday a relaxing of business restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus spread for much of the state, allowing more manufacturers, retailers and shopping malls to open their doors, starting Monday, under health and social distancing guidelines.

The governor’s new directive lifts travel restrictions under the statewide stay-at-home order that took effect March 25, but doesn’t allow restaurants to resume in-person dining or hair salon reopenings for another week. Fitness centers, movie theaters, bars and casinos are among the businesses that will remain closed until at least late May.

Holcomb said he decided to ease restrictions in 89 of the state’s 92 counties because he believes Indiana’s COVID-19 spread has stabilized enough that hospitals are able to care for those who are seriously ill.

“Our effort going forward will be all about managing through this crisis,” Holcomb said. “I’m praying for a vaccine but we gotta do what we can do right now. And we’re taking the responsible steps and allowing folks to responsibly and safely return to some normal aspects of their life.”

The new directive removes churches and other religious sites from limits on gathering sizes effective May 8, allowing them to resume in-person services. It encourages people to wear masks when in public while raising the allowance on gatherings from the current 10 people to 25 people.

Roughly 200 protesters gathered outside the Statehouse as Holcomb prepared to make his announcement. Most were not wearing masks or observing distancing guidelines as they shouted and held signs, with sayings that included “Freedom is essential” and “Liberate Indiana.”

Local governments may still impose tougher restrictions to deal with outbreaks in their communities. Holcomb’s new order keeps previous restrictions in place for Marion and Lake counties, which are the state’s largest and lead Indiana in COVID-19 deaths, and Cass County in rural northern Indiana, which had a large outbreak that prompted the closing of a Tyson meatpacking plant last week.

The move comes as Indiana officials have reported nearly 1,200 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 deaths since mid-March, including 55 new fatalities announced Friday by health officials. Indiana has also seen a record-high surge of nearly 570,000 people filing jobless claims the past six weeks amid widespread business closures.

Holcomb’s plan will allow retailers and malls that have been closed as nonessential businesses to reopen Monday at 50% capacity. Restaurants can reopen at half capacity on May 11, with servers and kitchen workers required to wear masks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 17835

Reported Deaths: 1114
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5530328
Lake184683
Cass11642
Hamilton75562
Hendricks66734
St. Joseph63317
Johnson57962
Allen56050
Madison42048
Clark29314
Elkhart2877
Bartholomew25012
Porter2387
Hancock2189
LaPorte2185
Shelby20112
Decatur20028
Boone19020
Floyd17816
Delaware17615
Howard1725
Morgan1524
Jackson1381
Vanderburgh1351
Grant12910
Harrison1298
Monroe1238
Tippecanoe1102
Dearborn1046
Miami1040
Lawrence9913
Franklin977
Warrick9614
Ripley925
Orange769
Jennings752
Noble6912
Montgomery670
Putnam664
Vigo646
Greene566
Daviess4711
White470
Scott462
Newton465
Jasper461
Washington430
Wabash421
Henry391
Clinton381
Kosciusko341
Wayne343
Rush311
Marshall291
Fayette284
Fulton271
Jefferson260
LaGrange252
Pulaski230
Steuben231
Dubois230
Owen231
Carroll221
DeKalb201
Knox200
Clay201
Whitley191
Tipton181
Crawford180
Sullivan160
Starke161
Switzerland150
Jay150
Brown151
Randolph152
Parke120
Posey110
Warren111
Fountain112
Perry100
Huntington92
Benton80
Blackford81
Martin70
Union70
Adams71
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned0107

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 52918

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook365131607
Lake3509138
DuPage3081163
Will2492151
Kane152648
McHenry62134
St. Clair47530
Winnebago44211
Unassigned3781
Rock Island3779
Kankakee33825
Madison33321
Kendall2667
Sangamon1789
Randolph1561
Champaign1306
Ogle1191
Jackson1077
Macon10612
Clinton1063
Boone989
McLean953
DeKalb951
Peoria863
Whiteside845
Jefferson8312
Monroe7010
Warren620
LaSalle531
Knox460
Tazewell453
Henry450
Jasper445
Adams400
Stephenson350
Grundy350
Marion330
Cass330
Williamson310
Macoupin300
Christian304
Iroquois270
Montgomery261
Lee240
Coles221
Morgan221
Perry210
Livingston201
Pulaski180
McDonough180
Union170
Vermilion171
Fayette162
Douglas140
Woodford131
Jo Daviess130
Mason120
Jersey121
Washington100
Bureau100
Shelby101
Crawford100
Carroll92
Ford91
Franklin80
Mercer80
Menard80
Logan70
Piatt70
Bond61
Hancock60
Moultrie50
Effingham51
Clark50
Massac40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Henderson40
Greene30
Alexander30
Richland30
De Witt30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Cumberland30
Saline30
Wayne20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Schuyler20
Clay20
Wabash10
Pike10
Stark10
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunshine and warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Why you should still exercise caution after record April for Stock Market

Image

Shaved ice owners thinking outside of the 'cone' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Local organization works to raise awareness for Mental Health Month

Image

Duke Energy adjusts to COVID-19 challenges, helping customers along the way

Image

Work continues on Richland County High School renovation project despite pandemic

Image

Friday evening forecast

Image

Two Great Dane workers test positive for COVID-19

Image

The plan to reopen Indiana

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

A Look Back at the Month of April

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak