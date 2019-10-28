VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana school bus driver who authorities say allowed children as young as 11 years old drive a bus has been given probation.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Joandrea McAtee, of Portage, was sentenced Monday to nearly two years of probation. McAtee pleaded guilty in September to felony neglect of a dependent in an agreement with prosecutors.
The 28-year-old McAtee can petition to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor if she completes probation.
The Porter County sheriff’s office has said McAtee allowed three students — ages 11, 13 and 17 — to drive the bus for a short distance in a rural area near Valparaiso as she was dropping students off from school in September 2018. McAtee was fired by the Porter Township school district.
___
Related Content
- Indiana driver accused of letting students drive bus sentenced
- Indiana driver accused of letting students drive school bus pleads guilty
- Illinois school bus driver accused of driving under the influence of drugs with students on board
- 2 students, driver safely escape Indiana school bus fire
- Indiana bus stop crash driver didn’t recognize bus
- Indiana school bus driver fired, allowed strangers on board
- Bus Driver Shortage Across Indiana Hits Vigo County
- Indiana woman pleads not guilty in students’ bus stop deaths
- 1 student killed when truck collides with Indiana school bus
- SUV hits Indiana school bus; 4 students suffer minor injuries