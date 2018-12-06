Clear

Indiana court orders review of state exam for lawyers

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 12:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered a state commission to study the state’s exam for lawyers to determine if it needs any changes.

The court unanimously created a 14-member panel that will review the bar exam, which determines whether someone can practice law in Indiana.

Former Chief Justice Randall Shepard will chair the commission, and Indiana Court of Appeals Chief Judge Nancy Vaidik will serve as vice chair. The other members are judges, lawyers and the deans of Indiana’s law schools.

The group has a year to report whether changes in the bar exam’s format or content are needed.

Indiana’s first bar exam was administered in 1931. It’s now a two-day exam with three parts.

