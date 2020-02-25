Clear
Indiana couple gets no prison time for caging teenage girl

An Indiana couple accused of locking a teenage girl in a cage and denying her food, water and clean facilities won’t serve any prison time.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 8:39 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ENGLISH, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana couple accused of locking a teenage girl in a cage and denying her food, water and clean facilities won’t serve any prison time.

Alan and Aimee Friz pleaded guilty Friday to neglect of a dependent in Crawford Circuit Court in exchange for two years of probation and the dismissal of their criminal confinement charges, WXIN-TV reported. Several charges of sexual misconduct with a minor levied against 57-year-old Alan Friz were also dismissed.

The Huntingburg couple was arrested in October 2017 after deputies responded to their Dubois County home on a report of a “juvenile that was out of control.” Authorities interviewed the girl with help from the county prosecutor’s office. Alan Friz was taken into custody as the investigation continued.

Police subsequently obtained a search warrant for the home and discovered a closet area of a bedroom that had been converted into a lockable cage. Authorities said the couple locked the girl in the cage at night and possibly at other times.

Both were originally charged in Dubois County, but the case was moved to Crawford County after they argued that they wouldn’t get a fair trial there.

