Indiana county clamps down with big jump in virus cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tighter business restrictions have been imposed in a northern Indiana county where a coronavirus outbreak prompted the closure of a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant.

Test results over the weekend confirmed about 700 more COVID-19 cases in Cass County, boosting the county’s total to 1,025, the Indiana State Department of Health said Monday. Those new results come after Tyson announced last week it would temporarily close its Logansport plant that was the site of widespread illnesses and have all its 2,200 workers undergo coronavirus testing.

Logansport Executive Orders Only allows one person, per family into an essential store at a time

Children under 16 not allowed inside retail establishments

Every person who enters an essential establishment must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth

No more than two customers are allowed inside a business per 1,000 square feet of retail space. If a business has more than 62,000 square feet of retail space, allowance is capped at 125 customers at one time. Essential retail establishments should monitor and enforce these rules.

All previous orders will continue.

Any person who knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly violates the executive order will be issued a Class B misdemeanor.

All those in a high-risk population are encouraged to avoid public gatherings.

Logansport and county officials announced Monday new orders prohibiting more than one family member and anyone younger than 16 from entering retail businesses. The order also imposes limits on the number of customers allowed inside.

While Cass County has had only one recorded COVID-19 death, its infection rate is nearly four times greater than any other Indiana county.

“This order is necessary to end this threat to the city as quickly as possible,” Logansport Mayor Chris Martin said.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported 31 additional coronavirus deaths, boosting the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 844 since the first fatality was recorded seven weeks ago. The newly reported deaths happened between April 10 and Sunday.