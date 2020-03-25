Clear

Indiana coronavirus deaths at 14 as home order takes effect

Two more deaths from illness related to the coronavirus were reported Wednesday in Indiana, giving the state a total of 14 deaths as a statewide stay-at-home order took effect to limit the spread of the virus.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 1:04 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two more deaths from illness related to the coronavirus were reported Wednesday in Indiana, giving the state a total of 14 deaths as a statewide stay-at-home order took effect to limit the spread of the virus.

Indiana’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 115 to reach a total of 477 across the state late Tuesday, following corrections to Indiana’s previous total reported Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order issued Monday for Indiana residents to remain at home for two weeks began early Wednesday. The order has exceptions for workers in essential industries or for necessary trips for food and medicine, to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Holcomb’s order continues through April 6, but he said it could be extended.

Indiana’s order mirrors similar ones in adjacent Illinois, Michigan and Ohio, and directs Hoosiers to stay at home unless their job is an essential function, such as a health care provider, grocery store clerk, police, fire and other first responders, or those working in garbage collection, public transit and key state services.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Marion County, home of Indianapolis, had most of the state’s new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday — 67 — bringing its total to 226 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Central Indiana accounts for the majority of the state’s confirmed cornavirus illnesses. Aside from Marion County’s, Hamilton County, just north of Indianapolis, had 30 cases and Johnson County, just south of the state capital, had 24. Hendricks County, west of Indianapolis, had 15 cases.

Northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Lake counties had 19 cases each. No other Indiana counties had 10 or more confirmed cases by late Tuesday.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's one small way we can help,' Local neighborhoods take a creative approach to the Coronavirus

Image

Mutha Goose in Terre Haute goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Making a difference during a pandemic

Image

Wednesday: Foggy start, mostly sunny. High: 62

Image

Sara Dickey

Image

Mutha Goose goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Vincennes City Parks closing areas

Image

'Family is first...' While autobody shops are deemed essential, local owner says he closing to keep

Image

Local Restaurants Continue to Adapt amid ever-changing COVID-19 News

Image

Local teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears