Clear

Indiana corn, soybean yields expected to set records this year

This year, Hoosier farmers could see an additional $60 to $70 in revenue per acre for corn and soybeans.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: Balint Szalavari

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) - Hoosier farmers are set to see record crop yields this year. According to the USDA, soybean and corn yields will be at an all-time high for Hoosier farmers.

Studies estimate Hoosier farmers will bring in 194 bushels of corn per acre. According to Agricultural Economist Chris Hurt, these numbers are well above initial estimates. “Those are about ten to twelve percent above what we would have expected at the start of the year,” said Hurt.

Soybean production is also on the rise. 60 bushels per acre are expected to be harvested. USDA studies show 4 of the past 5 years have been record setting years.

But what are some of the factors to the recent success? "There is a lot of technology that goes into crop production now. That includes seed technology, machinery technology and all that the farmer brings,” said Hurt.

The increase began at the right time, as farming incomes were down. "Incomes have been down 50 percent from an average of the previous seven or eight years,” said Hurt.

The increase in yields have started to turn the tables. This year, Hoosier farmers could see an additional 60 to 70 dollars in revenue per acre for corn and soybeans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Mrs. Pearson 3rd grade

Image

Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Image

All You Need To Know for Tuesday

Image

Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

Image

A man is in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids