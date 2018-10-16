Indiana corn, soybean yields expected to set records this year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) - Hoosier farmers are set to see record crop yields this year. According to the USDA, soybean and corn yields will be at an all-time high for Hoosier farmers.

Studies estimate Hoosier farmers will bring in 194 bushels of corn per acre. According to Agricultural Economist Chris Hurt, these numbers are well above initial estimates. “Those are about ten to twelve percent above what we would have expected at the start of the year,” said Hurt.

Soybean production is also on the rise. 60 bushels per acre are expected to be harvested. USDA studies show 4 of the past 5 years have been record setting years.

But what are some of the factors to the recent success? "There is a lot of technology that goes into crop production now. That includes seed technology, machinery technology and all that the farmer brings,” said Hurt.

The increase began at the right time, as farming incomes were down. "Incomes have been down 50 percent from an average of the previous seven or eight years,” said Hurt.

The increase in yields have started to turn the tables. This year, Hoosier farmers could see an additional 60 to 70 dollars in revenue per acre for corn and soybeans.