Indiana congressman tours Sullivan County brick business

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Brampton Brick in Farmersburg is working to highlight the importance of using high-quality masonry.

The business is one of only four brick manufacturers in Indiana.

The clay in the area is prime to create bricks.

Congressman Larry Buchson was on hand for a tour.

He said it's great for creating jobs and sparking economic activity.

"I find it a fascinating process. You know they start with the clay and they create all kinds of different bricks, that are of course used to build buildings around the state and really...probably around the country," Bucshon said.