MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - The MarshallIndianaaa fire department community is mourning the loss of a retired fire chief.
Raymond Fox passed away on Wednesday.
Fox served as the third chief of the department, from 1966 to 1967.
Services will be held on Sunday at Marshall Federated Church.
The visitation starts at 1:00 p.m. with services to follow.
Related Content
- Indiana community mourns the loss of retired fire chief
- Clinton Police mourns the loss of retired K9 officer
- RHIT community mourns the loss of "Mr. Rose-Hulman"
- Sullivan community mourns loss of Officer Rob Pitts
- Town of Marshall mourning the loss of an officer
- Law enforcement mourning the loss of Michael and Darla Eslinger
- School mourns loss of classmates six days after fatal accident
- Community shows support for fallen fire Chief Clay Shidler
- Indiana child welfare chief pens scathing resignation letter
- Indiana child welfare chief to offer update on agency review
Scroll for more content...