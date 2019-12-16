Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indiana community college offers firefighters free tuition

A community college in Indiana will offer free tuition to volunteer firefighters and first responders seeking associate degrees, officials have announced.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 1:12 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A community college in Indiana will offer free tuition to volunteer firefighters and first responders seeking associate degrees, officials have announced.

Ivy Tech Community College and the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter Association have joined together to offer the program starting in the 2020 spring semester. Ivy Tech, with more than 40 locations statewide, is providing $250,000 over two years to cover tuition.

The goal is to increase the number of volunteers.

“The point blank to it is there’s an ever-growing decline in volunteer firefighters in our state,” said Paul Holcomb, president of the firefighter association. The program is “a way to recruit and retain volunteers to keep the volunteer fire service thriving.”

All volunteer and emergency management personnel in Indiana are eligible to apply. They will be allowed to seek associate degrees in any program except general studies and aviation.

It’s unclear how many firefighters will sign up. Applications are still open.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
More Snow Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A wintry mix makes its way into the Wabash Valley: Navigating drivers through the conditions

Image

Monday: Freezing rain early, 1-3" snow later. High: 33

Image

Children's Classic Roll

Image

CASA Christmas

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Christmas for Kids

Image

Lessons and Carols

Image

INDOT deploys salt trucks, ISP shares reminders for drivers

Image

Fill the Truck with Santa

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax