Indiana communities face these three challenges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 continues to present challenges all over the Hoosier state. In fact, a recent survey revealed the top three challenges for many Indiana communities.

They include finding affordable housing, internet connectivity, and drug abuse.

The survey comes from Indiana university's public policy institute at IUPUI.

Senior policy analyst Jamie Palmer says 85 percent of those elected officials still remain optimistic about their communities' future.

"Local roads and bridges I think the general assembly has done a lot about that and we're just spending the money and doing the work. Over time it's just going to get better it doesn't get better automatically right all at once."Over the next two years, officials plan to work on affordable housing, internet connectivity, and especially drug abuse in communities.

"It's a really hard problem we really need a lot more resources and providers. We are really limited in terms of providers."

They have been doing this survey for over twenty years, palmer says it really helps them see where the needs are.

"We're thinking about doing another survey and seeing where the state is in a few years. That would be great."

Learn more about the survey here.