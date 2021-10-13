Indiana clears next step for its "Graduates Prepared to Succeed" program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Board of Education has cleared another step in the new Graduates Prepared to Succeed or GPS program.

The goal is to revamp school performance measurements.

On Wednesday, education leaders announced the school performance dashboard characteristics.

The five characteristics are meant to indicate a student's success after high school.

They include:

Academic mastery

Career and postsecondary readiness

Communication and collaboration

Work ethic

Civil, financial, and digital literacy

The next step is for education officials to set ways to measure those goals.