Indiana breast cancer license plate proceeds to help Vincennes organization

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Proceeds from a special license plate are helping people in the Wabash Valley.
You may have noticed a breast cancer awareness plates on the back of vehicles in Indiana.
The 'Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust' distributes the proceeds from the plate fee.
The trust recently gave Good Samaritan's Breast Care Center in Vincennes $11,000.
The money will be used to help uninsured or underinsured patients. It will pay for screening mammograms and diagnostic breast imaging, and biopsies.
To find out of you qualify for financial help, call the center at 812-885-3627.
