Indiana boy dies after being shot wrestling with dad

A 4-year-old Indiana boy who was mistakenly shot when his father’s gun fell and discharged while the two were play-wrestling has died, authorities said.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Tripp Shaw died from his wounds Thursday at an Indianapolis hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy’s 36-year-old father had the gun concealed near the small of his back when it fell and fired a shot that struck him and his son in the head on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. The two were wrestling on a bed at the time.

The father is being treated at an Indianapolis hospital and is expected to recover, WISH-TV reported. His name hasn’t been released.

