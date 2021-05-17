Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at a juvenile detention facility on the criminal recklessness charge, and 180 days to be served concurrently on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

Because the Greenwood teen has been incarcerated since shortly after 15-year-old Kashius Davis’ October 2020 death, he will serve about seven months in jail, and will likely be released in December, the Daily Journal reported.

Salatin was initially charged with murder in Davis’ death. Davis, of Bargersville, was inside a car with two other teens when he was fatally shot and another of the teens was wounded in Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis.

In April, Salatin pleaded guilty to the two lesser charges — a move that was protested by Davis’ relatives, who questioned why the murder charge was dropped and said the justice system had failed them.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s office said Salatin was offered a plea agreement because the two teens who were inside the same car when Davis was shot had “repeatedly lied.” Prosecutors also said new evidence had bolstered Salatin’s self-defense claim.

Salatin’s defense attorney, Carrie Miles, said the two other teens in the car had a “beef” with Salatin and brought Davis into it.