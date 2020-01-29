Clear

Indiana bill that would allow kids charged with attempted murder has passed Senate committee

A bill that would allow kids who are charged with attempted murder to be tried as adults passed in an Indiana Senate committee on Tuesday.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 12:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Senate Bill 449 now moves to the Senate.

The bill came in response to the 2018 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

A 13-year-old boy shot his teacher and a classmate. The teen confessed to the shooting was sent to a state juvenile facility.

He may be incarcerated until he turns 18 and is placed on probation.

