Indiana bill that would allow kids charged with attempted murder has passed Senate committee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill that would allow kids who are charged with attempted murder to be tried as adults passed in an Indiana Senate committee on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 449 now moves to the Senate.
The bill came in response to the 2018 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.
LINK | NOBLESVILLE SHOOTING VICTIM’S FAMILY SAYS DAUGHTER’S STATUS UPGRADED TO ‘STABLE’
A 13-year-old boy shot his teacher and a classmate. The teen confessed to the shooting was sent to a state juvenile facility.
He may be incarcerated until he turns 18 and is placed on probation.
