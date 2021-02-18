Indiana bill aimed at helping people who want to work passes general assembly

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill aimed at helping people who want to work has passed the Indiana General Assembly.

Indiana Representative Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute sponsored House Bill 1313. The bill is designed to help workers with disabilities.

Under the bill, the Department of Workforce Development would inform former disabled students of training and education opportunities.

The State Board of Education would then be required to make it possible for certain disabled students to earn an alternative diploma.

The bill now goes to the Indiana Senate.