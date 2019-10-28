Indiana based college set to honor night-shift nurses ahead of Daylight Saving Time

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Daylight Saving Time is fast approaching. One Hoosier school is using the week leading up to the time change to honor night shift nurses.
WGU Indiana is an online university the State of Indiana established.
This week, the school is sending special appreciation kits to night shift nurses. Because of Daylight Saving Time, nurses on the night shift will have to work an extra hour.
The kit includes items like candy, sleep masks, and note pads.
