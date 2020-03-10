Clear

Indiana ban on drivers using handheld phones nears approval

State legislators are close to giving their final approval to a proposal banning motorists from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads as a way of combating distracted driving.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 1:12 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State legislators are close to giving their final approval to a proposal banning motorists from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads as a way of combating distracted driving.

The Indiana House voted 81-11 in favor of the bill Tuesday morning, with the state Senate poised to do the same during its afternoon session. The new law would permit cellphone use by drivers only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies.

The measure would broaden the state’s current ban on texting while driving that officials say is unenforceable and doesn’t include actions such as emailing or using Snapchat, Twitter or other apps.

The new law would take effect in July, but any tickets issued to violators won’t result in state Bureau of Motor Vehicles points toward a driver’s license suspension until July 2021.

Republican Rep. Holli Sullivan of Evansville, the bill’s sponsor, said that delay is to allow more time for a public awareness campaign about the dangers of distracted driving.

Distracted driving was to blame in at least 860 injury crashes and 48 crashes with deaths across Indiana last year, according to state police.

The Senate’s approval would send the bill to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has endorsed it. Twenty-one other states already have similar bans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler and cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Diary of Anne Frank

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Home destroyed by fire

Image

Car crashes into utility pole

Image

Sunrise Mine to close permanently

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Scattered morning showers, then cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 54°

Image

CONNOR CLINE MVC PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New Vincennes Fire Department chief sworn in

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man