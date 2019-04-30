Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Indiana auto dealerships face lawsuits over car-buying fees

Dozens of Indiana auto dealerships are facing lawsuits that accuse them of charging excessive fees to prepare sales-related documents.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dozens of Indiana auto dealerships are facing lawsuits that accuse them of charging excessive fees to prepare sales-related documents.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that at least seven lawsuits, all pursuing class-action status, were filed in April. The suits allege that car dealerships demand fees, with some approaching $200 per business deal, as a means to “extract additional profits from consumers in an unfair and prohibited manner.”

The pending lawsuits accuse dealerships of violating the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. The suits come as the state considers relaxing standards for charging such fees.

Legislation that passed the General Assembly and is currently before Gov. Eric Holcomb would eliminate the standard that the fees mirror actual dealership costs, as long as they are less than $200.

___

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers storms, rainy and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Fandom First Friday, Downtown Terre Haute 5pm-9pm

Image

Union Hospital's NICU installs web cameras that allow parents to watch their baby at all times

Image

Golden Apple: Teaching Probability in North Clay Middle School

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and possible storms. High: 72°

Image

Marshall vs Casey Softball and Baseball

Image

Catholic Charities opens to Terre Haute food bank

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says