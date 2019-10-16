Clear

Indiana attorney general tries barring testimony against him

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is trying to block two women from testifying about allegations of sexual misconduct as he faces a disciplinary hearing on separate claims that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar last year.

Oct 16, 2019
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is trying to block two women from testifying about allegations of sexual misconduct as he faces a disciplinary hearing on separate claims that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar last year.

The state’s attorney disciplinary commission wants the women to testify about Hill’s actions when he was the Elkhart County prosecutor before becoming attorney general in 2017.

The Journal Gazette reports that one could testify about Hill’s “inappropriate sexual innuendo and propositions directed to her.”

Hill’s lawyers argue in legal filings that such testimony about unrelated events shouldn’t be allowed at Hill’s professional misconduct hearing next week. The hearing could lead to actions ranging from reprimands to disbarment.

The four women accused Hill of touching their backs or buttocks during a party.

