Indiana attorney general seeking new term amid groping case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general is running for reelection as he awaits the outcome from professional misconduct allegations of drunkenly groping four women that threaten his law license.
Republican Curtis Hill announced his bid for a second term on Thursday, releasing a video in which he says he won’t back down from “partisan attacks, the media, and even Republicans embarrassed to defend our values.”
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state GOP leaders called for Hill’s resignation after the groping allegations became public last year.
Hill has denied doing anything wrong and a special prosecutor declined to file criminal charges. The Indiana Supreme Court is awaiting a hearing officer’s report before deciding any law license sanctions.
The Republican attorney general nominee will be picked at the state party convention next summer.
