Indiana attorney general may face bill over discipline case

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill could face a big bill from the disciplinary case stemming from allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 12:11 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill could face a big bill from the disciplinary case stemming from allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.

The state’s attorney disciplinary commission has asked the Indiana Supreme Court to order that Hill pay about $57,000 toward expenses in the case. That includes about $8,000 in investigation and litigation costs and nearly $49,000 for former Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby’s work as the case’s hearing officer.

The Supreme Court has given Hill’s lawyers until Oct. 19 to respond to the expenses filing, after which it will decide on the request.

Hill completed in June a 30-day suspension of his law license after the Supreme Court found “by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery” against the women. The women say Hill drunkenly groped them during a March 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar marking the end of that year’s legislative session.

Hill has denied any wrongdoing, but his reelection bid failed when he lost the Republican nomination in June to former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita. Rokita is facing Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former Evansville mayor, in the November election.

