Indiana attorney general gets national post amid allegations

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has been named vice chairman of the national Republican Attorneys General Association even as he resists calls from the state's GOP governor and legislative leaders to resign over allegations that he drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has been named vice chairman of the national Republican Attorneys General Association even as he resists calls from the state’s GOP governor and legislative leaders to resign over allegations that he drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers.

The Washington-based organization is a political group aimed at electing Republicans as state attorneys general. State campaign records show it provided about half of the $1.5 million Hill spent in winning election as attorney general in 2016.

A special prosecutor declined last month to pursue any criminal charges against Hill, despite a state report that witnesses said Hill touched the women inappropriately during the March party at an Indianapolis bar. Hill has denied groping the four women, including Democratic state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon.

