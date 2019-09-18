Clear

Indiana attorney general backing proposed opioid settlement

Indiana’s attorney general says he is supporting the tentative multibillion-dollar settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma because it would get money flowing to help deal with the deadly national opioid crisis.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 2:14 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general says he is supporting the tentative multibillion-dollar settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma because it would get money flowing to help deal with the deadly national opioid crisis.

The statement from Attorney General Curtis Hill released Wednesday is his first about the deal since it was announced a week ago. Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma has since filed for bankruptcy in its plan to settle thousands of lawsuits against it and the Sackler family, which owns the company.

Hill says the Sacklers are held directly accountable for their role by being required to pay $3 billion under the deal. Hill says the alternative to the deal “is protracted litigation with an uncertain future.”

Two dozen state attorneys general oppose the deal, decrying it as woefully inadequate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Another sunny hot afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 88

Image

Coding program for girls sparks interest, doubles in student numbers - 6:00

Image

Man arrested in deadly Vincennes shooting

Image

Police search for man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail nearly two-weeks ago

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: 87°

Image

Jacob Rutledge

Image

Vincennes Lincoln football

Image

ISU Volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator