Indiana announces a new partnership to help teens and young adults quit vaping

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana has announced a new partnership to help teens and young adults quit vaping.

It's called 'This is Quitting.' The free text message program is in partnership with the Truth Initiative.

All you have to do to take part is text 88709 and you will receive what the state calls age-appropriate recommendations about ways to quit.

State leaders say they use a three-pronged approach that focuses on prevention, education, and cessation.

This is Quitting launched a year ago across the country, and since then it has enrolled around 100,000 people. According to the Truth Initiative, 60 percent of people using the program reported they either stopped using e-cigarettes or quit altogether after two weeks.

