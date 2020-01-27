Clear

Indiana announces a new partnership to help teens and young adults quit vaping

It's called 'This is Quitting.' The free text message program is in partnership with the Truth Initiative.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 1:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana has announced a new partnership to help teens and young adults quit vaping.

It's called 'This is Quitting.' The free text message program is in partnership with the Truth Initiative.

All you have to do to take part is text 88709 and you will receive what the state calls age-appropriate recommendations about ways to quit.

State leaders say they use a three-pronged approach that focuses on prevention, education, and cessation.

This is Quitting launched a year ago across the country, and since then it has enrolled around 100,000 people. According to the Truth Initiative, 60 percent of people using the program reported they either stopped using e-cigarettes or quit altogether after two weeks.

To learn more, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Cloudy and cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MOHS Surgery - Dermatology Center of Indiana

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Cloudy, cold. High: 36

Image

Jada Meets Jada

Image

ISU vs SIU WBB

Image

Girls Sectional Draw

Image

Brazil photography contest

Image

New Loogootee library opens

Image

Monday dedicated to Eva Kor

Image

Fundraiser supports Old 41 Diner employees

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans