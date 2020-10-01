Indiana and Illinois Senators weigh in on President Trump's Supreme Court pick

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Our Indiana and Illinois lawmakers are weighing in on the U.S. Supreme Court nomination.

The Indiana Senators, Todd Young, and Mike Braun, are both Republicans. The Illinois Senators, Tammy Duckworth, and Dick Durban are both Democrats.

We reached out to all of their offices on Thursday.

"She is incredibly well-qualified, she understands the role of a judge is not to legislate from the bench, instead is to apply and interpret the laws as written," Young said.

"She strikes me not only with her educational background, her professional background, and mostly as a mother," Braun told us.

"The hurry is obvious because on November 10, the U.S. Supreme Court will have oral arguments on whether the affordable care act will be eliminated," Durban told us.

"Trump and the Senate Republicans are focused on jamming through this nomination in a transparent grab for power, so they can achieve their long-sought goal of repealing the affordable care act and ripping away healthcare from millions," Duckworth told us in a written statement.