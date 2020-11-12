Indiana adds 51 coronavirus deaths as hospitalizations grow

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials have reported 51 more coronavirus-related deaths as the state also saw new record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed coronavirus infections.

Indianapolis officials announced steps Wednesday including lowering capacity limits for bars and fitness center to 25% in an attempt to slow the virus spread. All Indianapolis schools must switch to all-virtual instruction by Nov. 30 as many school districts across the state are shifting away from in-person classes.

Indiana hospitals were treating 2,569 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday _ a 200% increase since Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions in late September.