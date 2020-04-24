Clear

Indiana adds 35 more deaths to coronavirus toll, topping 740

Most of the newly reported COVID-19 deaths occurred between Monday and Thursday, but one dated to April 2, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 12:53 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials on Friday added 35 coronavirus deaths to the state’s total, bringing it to 741.

Most of the newly reported COVID-19 deaths occurred between Monday and Thursday, but one dated to April 2, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

The state health commissioner said earlier this week that the Indiana fatality total could jump by several dozen as the agency would start including deaths that doctors blame on COVID-19 without confirmation of the illness from test results. But Friday’s announcement includes no mention of those being added.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has talked about easing next week the business and travel restrictions in place under the statewide stay-at-home order if a surge in coronavirus cases doesn’t occur and cut into the capacity of hospitals to care for patients.

The latest state statistics showed 621 COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care units of Indiana hospitals, which had 44% of their ICU beds available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 13680

Reported Deaths: 741
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4263214
Lake129257
Hamilton62441
Hendricks51820
Johnson45640
St. Joseph45410
Madison35134
Allen34327
Porter1935
Clark18811
Elkhart1853
Decatur17821
Boone16618
Hancock1517
Floyd1499
Bartholomew1467
LaPorte1445
Cass1381
Shelby1256
Morgan1244
Delaware1219
Monroe1185
Harrison1053
Grant1014
Jackson970
Vanderburgh961
Franklin917
Ripley863
Lawrence839
Howard754
Dearborn725
Warrick688
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Noble454
Greene444
Daviess386
Newton384
Orange384
Washington310
Wayne302
Henry291
Montgomery270
Miami270
Scott272
Marshall261
Jasper241
Kosciusko231
Owen221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Rush211
Clinton201
Clay191
Knox180
LaGrange181
Steuben181
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
Crawford130
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Randolph122
Starke111
White110
Sullivan100
Wabash101
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
Posey80
Warren71
Adams71
Vermillion70
Carroll71
Blackford61
Wells60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington62
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 36934

Reported Deaths: 1688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook245461072
Lake237989
DuPage1947103
Will1820110
Kane76437
McHenry39922
St. Clair31619
Kankakee28514
Rock Island2426
Winnebago2385
Unassigned2281
Madison22613
Kendall1574
Champaign974
Macon9310
McLean863
Jefferson751
Ogle711
Sangamon694
Randolph631
Monroe588
DeKalb561
Jackson506
Clinton490
Peoria462
Whiteside453
Boone416
LaSalle381
Jasper362
Henry320
Adams290
Grundy260
Christian264
Tazewell253
Macoupin240
Marion240
Montgomery211
Warren190
Livingston181
Lee180
Coles180
Williamson170
Knox160
Fayette151
Morgan141
Iroquois140
Stephenson130
Pulaski120
Douglas120
Jo Daviess110
Woodford111
Vermilion100
Jersey100
Bureau80
Crawford80
Franklin80
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass70
Carroll72
Mason60
Ford61
Mercer50
Effingham51
Union50
Logan40
Shelby40
Menard40
Hancock40
Bond41
Clark40
McDonough40
Marshall40
Johnson30
Massac30
Saline30
Hamilton20
Greene20
Gallatin20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Henderson20
Clay20
Richland20
Perry20
Alexander20
Lawrence20
White10
Wayne10
Wabash10
Pike10
Fulton10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
De Witt10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Partly Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Teenager pens letter to cafe owner before temporary closure

Image

'I hate being away from them,' Local mother shares story of separation from kids because of COVID-19

Image

Consumer Alert: Work From Home Scams

Image

How To Compost

Image

How COVID-19 is impacting Terre Haute

Image

Friday: Patchy fog, partly sunny. High: 69

Image

Sarah Bryan

Image

Conversation with the Terre Haute Mayor Part 2

Image

Conversation with the Terre Haute Mayor Part 1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak