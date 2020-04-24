INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials on Friday added 35 coronavirus deaths to the state’s total, bringing it to 741.
Most of the newly reported COVID-19 deaths occurred between Monday and Thursday, but one dated to April 2, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The state health commissioner said earlier this week that the Indiana fatality total could jump by several dozen as the agency would start including deaths that doctors blame on COVID-19 without confirmation of the illness from test results. But Friday’s announcement includes no mention of those being added.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has talked about easing next week the business and travel restrictions in place under the statewide stay-at-home order if a surge in coronavirus cases doesn’t occur and cut into the capacity of hospitals to care for patients.
The latest state statistics showed 621 COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care units of Indiana hospitals, which had 44% of their ICU beds available.
Related Content
- Indiana adds 35 more deaths to coronavirus toll, topping 740
- Illinois’ death toll from coronavirus tops 300
- Indiana reports 7 more deaths from coronavirus, toll at 24
- With 42 new deaths, Indiana’s pandemic death toll tops 500
- Indiana tops 700 virus deaths
- Death toll from Wuhan coronavirus tops 100 as infection rate accelerates
- Indiana coronavirus deaths top 660 in just over 5 weeks
- Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9
- Indiana lawmakers question governor's tolling decisions
- China’s daily death toll from virus tops 100 for first time