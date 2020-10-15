Indiana adds 28 virus deaths as infection spike continues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials have added 28 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana as the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases of the respiratory disease has doubled in the past three weeks.

The newly recorded deaths raise Indiana’s death toll to 3,864, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections. That’s an increase of 122 deaths in the past week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb cited the increase in cases on Wednesday when he said he would continue the statewide mask mandate for another month. The Health Department’s daily update showed Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reached 1,653 as of Wednesday.