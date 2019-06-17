Clear
Indiana Youth Institute annual report shows gains in several areas, but leaders say there's still ways to improve

The Indiana Youth Institute releases annual report on child well being. It shows Poverty has decreased, health has increased the state has seen a significant decline in teen substance abuse. Education, and graduation rates have declined.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new report is out and overall it's good news for kids across the Hoosier state.

Every year, the Indiana Youth Institute releases what's called the "kids count".

It's a comprehensive annual report on child well being.

This year's book identifies several gains.

Poverty has decreased, health has increased the state has seen a significant decline in teen substance abuse.

However, education dropped, along with graduation rates.

Tami Silverman is the President and CEO of the Indiana Youth Instituter.

Silverman said she's pleased with this report, but there's always room for improvement.

"One of the questions we're asking ourselves is if we're improving in individual indicators, but still falling overall it likely means that other states are improving more, and perhaps they're improving a little bit faster than we are," said Silverman. "For many of us that grew up in Indiana, we know it can be a great place to be a kid, but until it's a great place for all Indiana kids we still have more work to do."

If you'd like to read the full report, you can learn more by following the link.

