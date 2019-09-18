Indiana Walmart locations with a pharmacy to hold free wellness screenings

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Walmart locations with a pharmacy are set to host a free wellness day inside their stores.

It happens on Saturday, September 21 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The chain will offer free health screenings that include total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, and BMI.

Locations that have a vision center will also do vision screenings.

Walmart has been offering the annual screenings since 2014.