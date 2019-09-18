WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Walmart locations with a pharmacy are set to host a free wellness day inside their stores.
It happens on Saturday, September 21 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The chain will offer free health screenings that include total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, and BMI.
Locations that have a vision center will also do vision screenings.
Walmart has been offering the annual screenings since 2014.
Related Content
- Indiana Walmart locations with a pharmacy to hold free wellness screenings
- Walmart hosts free health screenings for public
- Sam's Club holds free health screenings
- Walmart set to offer free health screenings on Saturday
- Walgreens to stock Narcan at all pharmacy locations
- Flu shot available at local Walmart locations
- Local pharmacy offering free flu shots; while supplies last!
- Well known barber shop opens in new south location
- Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations
- Local pharmacy struggles with new state program
Scroll for more content...