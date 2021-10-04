Indiana VA reminds vets about state's Military Family Relief Fund

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs launched an awareness campaign about the state's Military Family Relief Fund.

The fund is designed to help veterans experiencing financial hardship.

The money can be used for things like housing, utilities, food, and medical services.

Legislative changes recently signed into law removed some eligibility requirements, increasing access to more Hoosier veterans.

Grants are provided on a case-by-case basis. They may not exceed a lifetime limit of $2,500.

Veterans can apply here.