Indiana University will require students and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana college will require a vaccine for staff, faculty, and students.

Indiana University announced on Friday that those on campus would need to be fully vaccinated starting in the fall semester.

According to a release by the university, this will allow them to lift most restrictions on masking and social distancing.

The requirements say you must be fully vaccinated by August 15 or when returning to campus on August 1.

This is what IU say if you do not meet the vaccine requirement:

"IU has outlined strong consequences for those who choose not to meet the COVID-19 vaccine requirement and do not receive an exemption. Everyone is strongly encouraged to get the vaccine as soon as possible not only for your own health and safety but for those around you as well.

For students, they will see their class registration cancelled, CrimsonCard access terminated, access to IU systems (Canvas, email, etc.) terminated, and will not be allowed to participate in any on campus activity.

Faculty and staff who choose not to meet the requirement will no longer be able to be employed by Indiana University. Working remotely and not meeting the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is not an option."

Read the full release here.

As for schools in Terre Haute, none of them have made any vaccine requirements at this point.