Indiana University issues alert after knife attack on girl

Indiana University police say a female juvenile suffered superficial cuts in an attack that prompted an emergency alert about a person with knife on the Bloomington campus.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University police say a female juvenile suffered superficial cuts in an attack that prompted an emergency alert about a person with knife on the Bloomington campus.

University police Capt. Craig Munroe says a male juvenile attacked the girl Friday morning and was arrested a short time later off campus. Munroe says the juveniles are not students at the university and were attending a camp on campus.

The alert warned those near Merrill Hall on the southern edge of campus to shelter in place. It was lifted within about a half hour.

Munroe said he didn’t immediately know the ages of the juveniles involved or which camp they were attending.

