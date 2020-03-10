Indiana University in Bloomington to suspend all in classroom teaching amid COVID-19 outbreak

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana University in Bloomington will suspend all classroom teaching amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

That's according to a post on IU's Facebook page.

It says after spring break, students on all IU campuses will be taught remotely for two weeks.

Spring break is from March 15 through March 22.

LINK | COVID-19 - IMPORTANT LINKS AND RESOURCES

The statement also says all university-affiliated international and outside of Indiana travel is suspended through April 5.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the campus of Indiana State University at this time.

Read the full post below.

To ensure the safety of our community, IU has released the following update on the coronavirus (COVID-19):

1. Following spring break, students on all IU campuses will be taught remotely (not in-person) for 2 weeks.

2. Effective immediately and until April 6, department leaders should determine if staff/faculty are able to work from home.

3. University-affiliated international travel is suspended through April 5.

4. University-affiliated domestic, out-of-state travel is suspended through April 5. Other than for students returning home, out-of-state personal travel is also discouraged.

5. Until April 5, visitors to campuses are strongly discouraged and previously scheduled visits should be postponed.

6. No new non-essential, large gathering events will be scheduled through April 6. For those events that are already scheduled, organizers are strongly encouraged to immediately consider cancelling or rescheduling.

At this time, no known cases of COVID-19 have been identified on any IU campus.

To learn more about these changes, visit coronavirus.iu.edu.