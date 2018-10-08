Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Indiana US Senate candidates face off in 1st debate

Republican businessman Mike Braun and Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly don’t agree on much.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 9:24 AM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 9:35 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WESTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Republican businessman Mike Braun and Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly don’t agree on much.

But both conceded one point during a debate Monday night: they both support President Donald Trump.

Unlike many Democrats across the U.S., Donnelly touts votes he has taken to support the president’s agenda.

That’s not entirely a surprise. The vulnerable incumbent is one of a handful of Democrats running for re-election in states Trump won.

The two also sparred over health care, the Iran nuclear deal that Trump jettisoned and Donnelly’s “no” vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.

Donnelly said Braun isn’t to be trusted. Braun said Donnelly is a career politician who needs to go.

Libertarian Lucy Brenton was also part of the debate.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool