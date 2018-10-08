Indiana US Senate candidates face off in 1st debate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Republican businessman Mike Braun and Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly don’t agree on much.
But both conceded one point during a debate Monday night: they both support President Donald Trump.
Unlike many Democrats across the U.S., Donnelly touts votes he has taken to support the president’s agenda.
That’s not entirely a surprise. The vulnerable incumbent is one of a handful of Democrats running for re-election in states Trump won.
The two also sparred over health care, the Iran nuclear deal that Trump jettisoned and Donnelly’s “no” vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.
Donnelly said Braun isn’t to be trusted. Braun said Donnelly is a career politician who needs to go.
Libertarian Lucy Brenton was also part of the debate.
