Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s three U.S. Senate candidates will face off in the second debate of the general election campaign.
Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, Republican former state Rep. Mike Braun and Libertarian Lucy Brenton will appear together Tuesday night at the Toby Theater at Newfields, formerly the Indianapolis Museum of Art.
The race is one of the most closely watched in the U.S . and could determine which party controls the Senate next year.
Braun and Donnelly are neck-and-neck recent public opinion polls.
WTHITV.com will carry the debate live online beginning at 7:00 PM.
